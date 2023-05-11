Local man found dead in Merebank

Durban — Wentworth police have opened an inquest after a local man was found dead in Merebank. PT Alarms said that a local man was found dead on Jammu Road in Merebank on Thursday morning.

The company said that it was a tragic start to the day for residents in the Chinatown area of Merebank. PT Alarms said that it is alleged that the man was often seen around the area and slept outside at times. A community member saw the man and contacted PT Alarms for help.

“PT Ambulance crew responded to the scene and declared the male deceased while SAPS was also present,” PT Alarms said. “It is alleged the deceased had sustained some abrasions,” PT Alarms said. The company said the circumstances surrounding the man’s death were unknown and would be further investigated by SAPS.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “Wentworth police have opened an inquest after a 68-year-old man reportedly collapsed and died at a local shopping centre.” Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, PT Alarms tactical units and the Durban metro police were at Tiger Rocks where the body of a male was recovered. At the time, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Isipingo opened an inquest after the naked body of a man was found floating in the sea on Tiger Rocks, Isipingo Beach.