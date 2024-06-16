Local pupils to share national stage at festival

Durban — Five Durban High School pupils have been selected to represent KwaZulu-Natal in the upcoming National Youth Jazz Festival. They will be joined by a sole representative from Maritzburg College. The festival takes place at the Diocesan School for Girls, Makhanda, Eastern Cape, from June 24 to 29. The five shared who they are and how they feel being involved in this festival.

UNAYE MNDAU Music captain, saxophonist and singer Unaye, who is also the DHS head boy, shared that he is looking forward to the opportunity to meet the music-loving friends he made last year and to make even more. He plays the saxophone and sings.

“I’ve been singing since I’ve been able to speak but I only started playing sax when I was 14 in Grade 8.” He said he has had many musical influences who encouraged him to do music and inspired him. Whether on stage or the rugby field, Unaye said he always finds a way to sing.

LIYABONA NKOSI Grade 11, DHS Band drummer Liyabona said: “I am nothing short of grateful for the ability to be able to participate in such a prestigious festival and I know I can gain knowledge from the musicians I will be surrounded by there.”

Since age 11, Liyabona has been playing drums. “The skills I’ve developed for playing drums have come mainly from the help of my teacher, Mr Baker, and without him, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. “He never gave up on me and always pushed me to the fullest of my limits and for that I am grateful.”

ANDREW PAUL GRADE 11, DHS Band bass guitarist “I’m thrilled and excited to be able to participate in such an awesome and amazing festival,” Andrew said.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to meet new people, discuss and share thoughts and opinions on different artists with fellow musicians, as well as learn new ways and views towards approaching improvisation and music in general. “My musical philosophy is that your instrument is an extension of yourself, a new way to express yourself and show your creativity. “As musicians, we are able to find a common language through our instruments and our music. My maths teacher always said maths was a universal language, but I think music is a universal language.”

MHOLI MALINGA Grade 11, DHS Band bass saxophonist “I can’t wait to be part of this festival and experience the power of jazz to unite people from all walks of life,” said Mholi.

“Seeing everyone come together to celebrate this shared love is truly electrifying.” THANDOLWENKOSI MCHUNU Grade 11, DHS Band drummer

“I am delighted to be going on this trip and participating in this festival as it will allow me to learn from other jazz musicians and get some motivation to do more in music,” said Thandolwenkosi. “An instrument that always inspired me was the drums. I have always wanted to learn and accomplish skills to play this instrument.” Director of the Chris Seabrooke Music Centre and head of Music, Dr Natalie Rungan, said considering that their music programme is still “young and developing”, this is an outstanding achievement for the school.

“The learners work very hard and love music, contributing to a rich and diverse culture through the music programme. It’s evident in their performances. “This year, we’re taking up the newly formed DHS Jazz Combo. The best learners from the DHS Jazz Band were selected at the start of 2024 to form the 10-piece DHS Jazz Combo, a smaller band that meets weekly for practices. “To prepare for the final auditions the learners will be practising for their performance, as well as working individually on prescribed songs they were sent. For those who have made the final audition rounds, I will assist them wherever they need direction.”

Rungan was selected as the National Schools Jazz Band conductor this year. She will work with the selected band, teaching them her original compositions and other South African jazz compositions which will be performed by the National Schools Jazz Band on the final day of the festival. “Practise! Practise! Practise! Give it all you have and know we are so proud of you for making it this far,” she concluded. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.