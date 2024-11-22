Local soccer stars fly high, seek sponsorship for international tournament

Durban — The Durban Eagles, comprised of the U8 “Eaglets” and U11 teams, are gearing up to represent the Greater Durban region at the prestigious IberCup South Africa 2024 in Johannesburg at the end of the month. This tournament is renowned as the largest international youth football competition, offering an unparalleled opportunity for these budding stars to compete against some of the world’s best teams, including giants like FC Barcelona, PSG, and Newcastle United.

As excitement builds for the tournament, the Durban Eagles have invited local businesses and community members to join them in this remarkable endeavour. Managed by Sean Connolly, the U8 squad features talented players primarily hailing from underprivileged areas, such as Newlands and the Bluff. The chance to take centre stage at an elite football tournament is not just an athletic pursuit; it’s a beacon of hope for these young athletes who have spent countless hours training and honing their skills. Craig Munro, the club manager, expressed immense pride in the players’ dedication, remarking: “Some of the lads travel over 80km on training days to attend group training sessions. Our ‘Eaglets’ have exploded onto the scene, showing remarkable talent at this young age.”

Munro said that he firmly believes that the vibrant spirit of these youngsters, coupled with their unwavering commitment, positions them as serious contenders for success in Johannesburg. The Durban Eagles have had a resounding year, with the U11s remaining unbeaten in their preparation matches against top-tier U12 teams in Durban. With their eyes set on the IberCup, the aspirations of both teams extend beyond mere matches; they hope to emerge as strong ambassadors for their community and inspiration for other young athletes in similar circumstances. However, exciting as it may be, participation in the IberCup hinges on securing sponsorship. The team is reaching out to businesses and individuals willing to support this journey, he said, emphasising the diverse benefits that come with it.

“This is a sponsorship opportunity that offers unparalleled brand exposure on an international stage, and your support can significantly contribute to developing the future stars of soccer,” said Connolly. The IberCup is not only a showcase of talent but also a platform to promote values such as teamwork, perseverance, and respect, aiming to empower youth through the beautiful game of football, he said. The international platform is also aligned with IBERCUP International's agenda of instilling hope and dignity while providing youth with opportunities to develop both on and off the field.