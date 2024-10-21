Locals call for ‘free and just Palestine’ as conflict rages and escalates in the Middle East

Durban — Pro-Palestine demonstrations are surging as conflict continues in Palestinian territories and escalates in the Middle East. The year-long on-ground and air bombing campaign by Israeli forces intent on obliterating Hamas has led to the tragic loss of thousands of lives, including innocent children. In the latest series of protests and demonstrations, organised by local activists and supported by numerous community groups, there was a march held on Friday on Berea Road in Durban highlighting the deepening commitment of South Africans to advocate for Palestinian rights amid the widespread condemnation of violence and oppression.

Last week’s most prominent demonstrations were pickets organised by the KwaZulu-Natal Palestine Solidarity Forum and the People Against Oppression (PAO). These groups mobilised followers to raise awareness about the dire situation facing Palestinian civilians, who are under siege by Israeli forces. Saydoon Nisa Sayed of PAO said: “The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been ongoing for decades, with Palestinians facing occupation, displacement, and systemic oppression. In response, activists and supporters worldwide have mobilised to amplify Palestinian voices and advocate for their rights.” As international scrutiny intensified and the conflict escalated in the Middle East, Sayed emphasised the importance of raising awareness on critical issues such as land occupation, illegal settlements, and the rights of refugees.

“We need to amplify the gruesome Palestinian stories and mobilise international support for Palestinian freedom and human rights,” she added, calling on participants to actively engage through social media, protests, and community events. “Every Friday, join millions worldwide in standing with Palestine. Share, educate, and advocate for a free and just Palestine. Remember, solidarity is key to creating change,” she said. The urgency of the message was echoed by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola during his visit to the US back in June, when he stated, “We are clear about our condemnation of what we believe is genocide that is happening in the Gaza Strip.” This sentiment resonated further when the International Court of Justice characterised the genocide accusations as “plausible”.

Recently, activists commemorated the escalating crisis by dubbing this year as, “The Year of Genocide”. Lubna Nadvi, a prominent academic and activist, noted the significance of October 7, 2024, which marked one year since a pivotal “resistance” movement within the Gaza Strip hit back against the Israeli occupation. “It also tragically marks the intensifying of a brutal genocide against the people of Gaza, which Israel has been carrying out with impunity and financial support from countries like the USA and Britain over the last year,” said Nadvi.

The wave of protests has not come without contention. The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) countered these claims, denouncing the accusations of genocide in a statement condemning the anti-Israel march held in Cape Town and other regions. They argued that such claims “propagate dangerous falsehoods” and trivialise genuine instances of genocide throughout history, further deepening the divide in public opinion surrounding this complex issue. During his question and answer session in the National Assembly recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “This matter (cutting ties with Israel) is being considered in a very active manner, and the due course will be able to articulate precisely what the executive’s response is to the resolution that was taken by the National Assembly.” As the rallies unfolded, they drew large crowds who assembled with banners and placards, a visual representation of solidarity echoing across streets like Berea and North Beach. The stakes are high, with reports indicating that scores of people have died, including children, as the violent clash between the two sides rage on.