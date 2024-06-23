Long-term lane closures on the N3

Durban — From the end of June to December, there will be lane closures on the N3 between the N3/M13 off-ramp and Hammarsdale interchanges. The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) announced that the long-term lane closures will start from next week until December 2024 as part of the realignment of the N3 between Key Ridge and Hammarsdale.

“Long-term slow and fast lane closures together with reduced lane widths will be in place between the N3/M13 split and Hammarsdale interchanges from 28 June to 13 December 2024, for the repairs of potholes,” said Sanral eastern region project manager Jason Lowe. Lowe said concrete barriers will be placed to separate traffic from construction areas where work will occur. Two lanes will remain open to traffic but with marginally reduced lane widths. Additionally, the traffic accommodation team with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will monitor traffic diversion at all times.

“Minor delays are expected on the N3. However, these may increase during peak times. We urge motorists to avoid travelling during peak times, work from home or car share, if possible. We further urge motorists to be patient for the duration of this closure, to allow additional time for travel especially if travelling during peak times and to adhere to the warning signage and construction zone speed limits,” Lowe said. He also said drivers of heavy motor vehicles (trucks) are to follow the northbound compulsory truck stop at the top of Key Ridge. After they had stopped, they should engage a low gear and crawl down the hill in the slow lane. Lowe added that Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused to the motoring public and thanks them for their patience during this period.