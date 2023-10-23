LOOK: 3.3m crocodile captured near KZN police station has been relocated

Durban — A crocodile that was captured near Mandeni on Wednesday night has been successfully released. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said that a local SAPS station near Mandeni called for assistance at about 10pm on Wednesday night due to there being a crocodile behind the station. A team responded to the station to investigate and found a large, adult crocodile.

Meyrick said that being a unique situation, the decision was made to call for assistance from a local, Ashton Musgrave, who has experience in safely capturing crocodiles. “The crocodile was safely captured and loaded on to the back of a waiting vehicle. It has measured in at a massive 3.3m!” Meyrick said. “After discussions with relevant authorities, the crocodile will be relocated to the Hluhluwe area this morning.”

The crocodile is in good health and was released into a river with an existing crocodile population. Picture: IPSS Search and Rescue On Friday, Meyrick said: “The crocodile who handed himself in to Sundumbili SAPS on Wednesday night was transferred to northern KZN on Thursday, where it underwent a health check by Ezemvelo teams. “The crocodile is in good health and was released into a river with an existing crocodile population.” Meyrick thanked all those involved, including Ezemvelo and Ashton Musgrave, for ensuring the crocodile reached a new home and that his days of wandering around towns were at an end.

This is how people reacted to the incident: Simon Pooley said: “Great to see the police calling for assistance with this large croc and not just needlessly killing it. Well done Ashton Musgrave! Interesting comments on the story, including assumptions it's a killer, and describing it as food! I do worry about the increasing popularity of croc meat in SA.” Nzuza Chris said: “When did he apply for bail? Who represented him ... Some people are well connected. You can tell he is very dangerous but they set him scot free ... Some people are well connected.”