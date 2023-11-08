LOOK: Baby penguin named after Springboks captain

Durban – In celebrating new life, the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) has named a baby penguin after Springboks rugby captain Siya Kolisi. The penguin is an addition to uShaka Sea World’s penguin colony.

Saambr’s Nikhiel Singh said that it was an incredible moment on Friday when Saambr animal care staff entered the penguin colony and heard the chirping of a brand-new baby penguin. “The baby has lovingly been named Kolisi. Born on November 3, 2023,” Singh said. Saambr’s lead animal care specialist Kelly de Klerk said: “I was absolutely delighted when I found a precious little ball of fluff weighing only 71 grams cuddled up underneath mom while dad stood proudly and protectively on guard.”

While expressing her overwhelming happiness, tears welled in her eyes as she named the newborn penguin Kolisi, inspired by the Springboks captain. Siya Kolisi recently led his team to victory in the Rugby World Cup, embodying unity and strength. De Klerk believed it fitting to name the baby penguin after such an inspiring and selfless figure, emphasising the power of togetherness.

As the newest member of the uShaka Sea World penguin colony, Kolisi is a symbol of hope, resilience, and the joy that new life brings. Picture: South African Association for Marine Biological Research Singh added that Kolisi’s parents, Larnie and Button, have their own unique stories that add to the beauty of this new story. Larnie, affectionately known as the “toy boy,” had his fair share of relationships before becoming a father for the first time on Friday. Larnie was born at uShaka Sea World on September 1, 2010. Button, on the other hand, has a tale of resilience. She was rescued after washing up on the coast on May 1, 2015, and arrived at uShaka Sea World with a badly damaged left wing which needed to be amputated. At 8 years old, Button has now become a first-time mom, proving that love and care can triumph over challenges. Described as sweet as a button, her maternal instincts shone through as her newborn cuddled up to her.