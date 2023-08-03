LOOK: Chubbiest little African penguin chick with a daddy named after famous American rapper

Durban — A chubby little African penguin recently hatched at uShaka Sea World. The South African Association for Marine Biological Research’s (Saambr) Ann Kunz said there was a new arrival in the penguin rookery.

“A chubby little penguin chick is surely one of the cutest animals ever, and it’s such a pleasure to have such a healthy-looking chick being raised by its very proud and protective parents right here at uShaka Sea World,” Kunz said. She said that the parents, Snoop Dogg and Levi, managed to hatch the newest addition to the African penguin colony on July 8, 2023. African penguin chick Victory with Kelly de Klerk on scale. Picture: Don Hunter “The staff named the tiny 89g chick Victory as it seemed the only fitting name for such an epic little penguin,” Kunz said.

She said it was impossible to tell with certainty whether a penguin chick was male or female, but judging by its solid weight gain, the staff were guessing that Victory was a young male. “Snoop Dogg and Levi are doing a great job of rearing Victory, who has put on 1.31kg since hatching,” Kunz said. She said that Victory behaved really well for the camera during her last bi-weekly weigh-in, and photographers Don Hunter and Linda Ness were able to snap a few great pictures while the animal care staff and veterinary team assessed his growth and overall condition.

African penguin Victory. Picture: Don Hunter “Victory will soon start requiring less and less parental care and will start feeding on his own and enjoying life with the rest of the colony,” Kunz said. “Welcome to the cutest and most loved little chick ever!” Kunz said that managing a healthy assurance population of endangered and endemic species was really a critical role that aquariums played worldwide. African penguin population numbers had plummeted over the past few decades, and scientists believed that at this rate the African penguin could be functionally extinct in the wild within the next two decades. “As part of a Species Survival Plan, we are responsible for making sure that we have a healthy and genetically diverse colony that, if need be, could contribute to ensuring that these charismatic birds do not go extinct. We are part of the African Penguin Biodiversity Management Plan committee and continue to look for solutions to successfully save the African penguin,” Kunz said.