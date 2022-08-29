LOOK: Driver and occupants allegedly toss alcohol bottles before fleeing N11 crash, abandoning VW Polo

Durban — After crashing following an attempt to overtake three trucks over a barrier line and over a blind rise, the driver and occupants of a VW Polo tossed their alcohol bottles and abandoned the car before police arrived on the scene in northern KwaZulu-Natal. That was according to DA KZN Education spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka, who reported on Sunday night that he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash on the N11.

Story continues below Advertisement

The DA education spokesperson was unharmed, along with the occupants who had been travelling with him in this car, when a VW Polo that he said had attempted over take three truck caused a crash on the N11 on Saturday night. Keeka said he was unhurt, but three occupants of a secondary vehicle threw out their alcohol bottles, left their car and fled the scene before the police arrived. He said they were overtaking over a barrier line. “Once I established that the two occupants of my vehicle were unhurt, I immediately went over to check on the other vehicle. While unhurt, their immediate reaction upon disembarking from their car was to collect and discard empty alcohol bottles. They collected their belongings, made calls, and were soon collected by someone, allowing them to escape the scene before authorities arrived,” said Keeka.

DA education spokesperson said he witnessed the driver of the Polo and occupants discard of alcohol bottles before fleeing the accident scene on the N11, abandoning the car before police arrived on Saturday. Picture: Supplied He explained that the crash occurred between Ladysmith and Newcastle in the Elandslaagte area, adding that before police arrived, he directed traffic in a bid to avoid another crash happening as the VW Polo was lying vertically across the road and it was dark. “I used my legislature-issued reflector jacket and phone torch to direct traffic for around an hour before the police arrived and a passing traffic official also stopped. I am grateful that we were all unhurt, and to those from Newcastle who know me and who stopped to help. “It took the police a long time to arrive because they were already at the scene of another accident on the same route some 20km away,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

DA education spokesperson said he witnessed the driver of the Polo and occupants discard of alcohol bottles before fleeing the accident scene on the N11, abandoning the car before police arrived on Saturday. Picture: Supplied Keeka says it is unfortunate that because of the lack of proper resource allocations, those dedicated to serving citizens can’t adequately do their job. “This includes vehicles, breathalysers, and funding to ensure after-hours operations.” Police were yet to comment on the matter.

Story continues below Advertisement