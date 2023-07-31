LOOK: Durban pupils protest at school for the deaf

Durban — Pupils at the V N Naik School For The Deaf embarked on a protest on the school premises on Monday. This was confirmed by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education and the police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “The protest was within school premises and it was peaceful. Further to this no injuries nor damage to property were reported as a result of the action.” This was after a query was sent both to the police and the department following Daily News having seen a video of the protest action. Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi was asked if the department could confirm if there was protest action at the school, and whether it was teachers or pupils who had embarked on the strike.

He said that the department could confirm that there had been a protest at the V N Naik School For The Deaf. “It is the learners. Still waiting for the report,” he said. In a seven-second clip, black smoke can be seen rising from beyond the school gate, and a small group of people can be seen standing outside the shut gate.

The footage shows both the SAPS and a security company outside on the street. Inside the school, some pupils are close to the smoke by the gate while another group is standing on a ledge looking down at the pupils moving around the area by the gate. WATCH: @DBE_KZN confirms that pupils at the VN Naik School For The Deaf embarked on a protest. @AnelisaKubheka pic.twitter.com/KTr4QNcXyM — Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) July 31, 2023 At this stage there has been no further information as to the reasons behind the protest and whether teaching and learning was disrupted as a result of the protest action. The school is situated on Inanda Road in Newlands East.