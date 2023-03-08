Durban — A southern African python removed from a residential area in KwaZulu-Natal is believed to have been the first recorded species to exhibit facultative melanism, an evolutionary adaptation where the snake’s colour darkens considerably during reproduction. That is according to the Crocworld Conservation Centre after a large, female southern African python got herself into some trouble recently after taking up residence in a pile of vegetation in a residential area on the South Coast.

“Almost certainly an expectant mother judging by her colour, this is the first recorded species to exhibit facultative melanism, an evolutionary adaptation where the snake’s colour darkens considerably during reproduction,” the Crocworld Conservation Centre said. “This is one of few species which incubate their eggs maternally and the colour change is thought to increase the rate of heating during basking. This reduces her time spent out in the open (where she is visible/vulnerable to predators) and allows her to spend more time coiled around her eggs.” A large, female southern African python got herself into some trouble recently after taking up residence in a pile of vegetation in a residential area on the South Coast. Picture: Crocworld Conservation Centre The Crocworld Conservation Centre said it was decided that it would be in her best interests to relocate the python to a more suitable area, where she will hopefully stay far away from humans.

“Unfortunately, their search for her eggs was futile. We considered leaving her there in case she had laid eggs out of sight but it was decided it would be too risky to her immediate safety, so she was moved away from the houses and deeper into the green belt,” the Crocworld Conservation Centre said. “The final call regarding interventions involving protected species is made by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, we simply have to carry out our work in accordance with their instructions.” The Crocworld Conservation Centre added that reaching a reported maximum length of around 6m, this is the longest snake species in South Africa and one of the largest on the planet.

It also said that as the snakes are often poached for traditional medicine, southern African pythons are listed as protected species in South Africa. The Crocworld Conservation Centre asked to be contacted for free snake removals in Scottburgh and surrounding areas.