Durban - More good news for motorists that utilise Higginson Highway is that the prime coat has been done on the road surface on Thursday. This was confirmed by eThekwini ward 71 councillor Previn Vedan who went on to said that the asphalting will be done by Saturday or Sunday.

Residents of Chatsworth and surrounding suburbs that used the Higginson Highway Durban bound will breathe a sigh of relief because the road repairs are almost complete.

In April, an underground storm water culvert which travels from the Chatsworth Stadium, under the Higginson Highway, then towards the Bottlebrush Informal settlement was damaged.

This resulted in the road surface collapsing above it.

According to Basic Civil Engineering website a prime coat is an application of a low viscosity asphalt to a granular base in preparation for an initial layer (or surface course layer) of asphalt.

The purpose of the prime coat is; to coat and bond loose material particles on the surface of the base, to harden or toughen the base surface to provide a work platform for construction equipment, to plug capillary voids in the base course surface to prevent migration of moisture, and to provide adhesion between the base course and succeeding asphalt course. After applying the prime coat, it must cure for a minimum of 48-72 hours before asphalt is placed, with no rain in the forecast.

On Wednesday, Tony Govender the ward 70 eThekwini Councillor, said the engineers had back-filled the road to its level and very little work needs to be done besides the asphalting and pedestrian guard rails. He said even if the rails are not fitted the road should be opened by August 1.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela explained that the culvert under the highway had structural failure.

"Structural work on the culvert was undertaken. A few informal settlements that are on the road verge were relocated. The estimated costs of the repairs is R6.5 million,"Mayisela said.

Since April, motorists had to use alternative routes through the Chatsworth suburb to bypass the damaged section between Moorton and Croftdene.

The road surface collapsed near Link Road bridge forcing authorities to close the arterial route to Durban.

