LOOK: Man killed after falling down a 100m cliff in KZN

Durban — A man was killed when he fell down a cliff in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday evening. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, said that the man fell approximately 100 metres down a cliff in Ogunjini, west of oThongathi.

Balram said that residents contacted Rusa at about 6.38pm requesting assistance. When Rusa members arrived, they met with community leaders who explained that the man was an electrician. It could not be confirmed if he was working at a home at the top of the cliff when the accident occurred, Balram said. “His body became wedged in the dense vegetation along the cliff. Members of the community crossed the river below and climbed up the cliff to retrieve his body,” Balram said.

“Rusa medics examined the poly-traumatised male before officially declaring him deceased.” Reacting to the incident, Luyanda Lutch said: “It was so hard that I felt sorry for the family and the children.” Mondli Thababi said: “But I’ve always said that house is built on the edge of the cliff. They should have fenced it. Even that man’s kids are not safe....”

In November 2022, a toddler was rushed to the hospital after falling down a 30m cliff on Umgeni Road in Durban. Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said that advanced life support paramedics and search and rescue units responded to the scene. “On arrival of crews, it was established that a 3-year-old child had fallen approximately 30m down a cliff,” Herbst said.

Herbst said together with Metro Police Search and Rescue, the crew broke a hole through a wall to access a pathway to the child. “The child was found to have sustained moderate injuries and was packaged and carried out of the area to an awaiting Medi Response ambulance,” Herbst said. He said the child was in a stable condition and was transported to the hospital for further care.