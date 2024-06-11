LOOK: Marine life treat for crew rescuing ill man from salvage motor vessel out at sea

Durban — National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crews and Med-Evac Ambulance were treated to the sight of marine life such as dolphins when evacuating a sick crewman from a vessel. NSRI Port Edward station commander Gert du Plessis explained that at 9.06am on Thursday, the NSRI Port Edward duty crew were activated following a request from the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) to evacuate an ill crewman from a salvage motor vessel, south of Port Edward.

The vessel was deep sea offshore north of Port St Johns. The NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Steve was launched, with the NSRI Port Edward crew, NSRI Shelly Beach crew and a Med-Evac Ambulance paramedic to evacuate an ill crewman from a salvage motor vessel, south of Port Edward. Picture: Med-Evac Ambulance Du Plessis said a WC Government Health EMS duty doctor had medically evaluated the patient, in communication with the vessel’s skipper and medical crew, and it was deemed necessary to dispatch medical care to the patient as soon as possible. He said the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) assisted MRCC in the co-ordination and logistics of the operation.

NSRI Shelly Beach was activated and dispatched an additional NSRI crew, and a Med-Evac Ambulance paramedic responded to Port Edward. The NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Steve was launched, with the NSRI Port Edward crew, NSRI Shelly Beach crew and the Med-Evac paramedic. Additional fuel was taken along and during the operation, they refuelled once. Du Plessis said the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) Port of Durban Port Control were alerted and Telkom Maritime Radio Services assisted with marine VHF radio communications.

The NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Steve was launched, with the NSRI Port Edward crew, NSRI Shelly Beach crew and a Med-Evac Ambulance paramedic to evacuate an ill crewman from a salvage motor vessel, south of Port Edward. Picture: Med-Evac Ambulance “On arrival at the vessel, 32 nautical miles South of Port Edward, approximately 10 nautical miles offshore of Port Grosvenor, Eastern Cape coastline (the former Transkei), the patient, a 19-year-old male crewman, from the Free State, in a stable condition (walking wounded), was transferred onto our NSRI rescue craft and into the care of the Med-Evac paramedic,” Du Plessis explained. “A colleague, a 23-year-old Johannesburg crewman, was transferred onto our NSRI rescue craft. He accompanied his colleague.” Du Plessis said the NSRI commended the skipper and crew of the motor vessel for their assistance during the transfer.

“We bid farewell to the skipper and crew of the motor vessel and we returned to Port Edward at 3.30pm without incident and with the patient remaining in a stable condition,” Du Plessis said. He said during the transfer of the patient, sea conditions were 5- to 6-metre swells. “During the operation we encountered plenty of sea life, especially dolphins, that accompanied our NSRI rescue craft during the operation,” Du Plessis said.

“The patient, in a stable condition, was collected at our NSRI station 32 Port Edward rescue base by colleagues and he remained in a stable condition to be seen to by a doctor for further care.” Du Plessis added that the NSRI commended the co-operation of all involved in the operation. Med-Evac Ambulance said Glen Preston, their ECP and dedicated NSRI member, was involved in the operation.

The medical service said the patient was experiencing seizures on board a firefighting vessel measuring 49.5m x 15m, which was towing a massive ship of 391.6m x 60m. “The patient was treated and stabilised before being safely transported to shore via sea rescue,” Med-Evac Ambulance said.