LOOK: Restaurant shapes up after being fined for having cockroaches, dirty conditions

Durban — Simply Asia in the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Westville, Durban, has cleaned up its act after the eThekwini Municipality’s environmental health officers cracked down on food outlets. According to the eThekwini Municipality, the City’s Environmental Health Department conducted a follow-up inspection of Simply Asia at the Pavilion Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

This follows an initial visit that saw the outlet being fined for contravening health and safety regulations. Simply Asia was fined R5 000 for contraventions including having cockroaches and dirty conditions. The municipality said that Simply Asia, together with centre management, welcomed the environmental health officers to tour their premises. Major improvements could be observed.

“Improvements include new ceiling boards and a hygienic working environment. The restaurant management also submitted all outstanding documents required by the Health Unit,” the municipality said. It said that the City’s Health Unit commended Simply Asia for the improvements and called on them to sustain the improvements and remain compliant. “Inspections of other outlets throughout the City continue to ensure the safety of the public. Businesses are encouraged to always comply with all health, safety and business regulations,” the municipality said.

Last week, the municipality said that two restaurants at the Pavilion Shopping Centre were fined for various contraventions by the eThekwini Municipality's environmental health officers. The municipality said that the City's Environmental Health officers from the West 4 Office in Westville were cracking the whip on food outlets located at the Pavilion Shopping Centre, to ensure compliance with safety and food standards. It said that the enforcement team comprised members from Business Licensing, the Fire Department, and the Durban Metro Police Service.