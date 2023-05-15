LOOK: Snake catcher photographs the fangs of a dead black mamba

A Durban snake catcher’s mother held a dead black mamba’s head so he could photograph the snake’s fangs.
On Friday, Nick Evans said the black mamba was recently killed on a road and that gave him the opportunity to get the photographs.
“My brave mother held the head of the snake, as I exposed the fangs and took the pics. No, she won't grab a live mamba behind the head! Yes, she puts up with a lot,” Evans said.
“As you’ll see, the front fixed fangs are relatively small (5mm±). However, they are extremely efficient and easily pass straight through the fur and skin of their prey (small mammals), as well as dogs, which frequently attack these large snakes,” Evans explained.
“The hollow fangs work like hypodermic needles, injecting the potent neurotoxic venom.”
WATCH: Snake catcher removes black mamba trying to enter Durban home
Dead black mamba with severe damage to spine to be used for research
Snake removers urged to keep accurate records of their catches and releases
Snake catcher removes 2.2m black mamba basking in the sun in a thicket in the river
Snake catcher bags one black mamba and three green mambas - including one snuggled up in a pizza oven
He said the teeth at the bottom did not inject venom.
“Fangs are also shed and replaced throughout their lifetime. As one falls out, the replacement moves into place and is ready to go,” Evans said.
He added that the mamba’s body will be used for an interesting research project that they were working on, to learn more about suburban black mambas, therefore, the snake’s life has not gone to waste.
Meanwhile, in March this year, when rescuing black mambas, Evans photographed a young black mamba gaping, showing the characteristic black colour inside the mouth.
Evans said that juveniles are quick to show this and they even spread a narrow hood.
The juvenile had likely hatched in mid-late February or early March.
WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.
Daily News