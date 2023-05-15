LOOK: Snake catcher photographs the fangs of a dead black mamba

A Durban snake catcher’s mother held a dead black mamba’s head so he could photograph the snake’s fangs. On Friday, Nick Evans said the black mamba was recently killed on a road and that gave him the opportunity to get the photographs.

“My brave mother held the head of the snake, as I exposed the fangs and took the pics. No, she won't grab a live mamba behind the head! Yes, she puts up with a lot,” Evans said. “As you’ll see, the front fixed fangs are relatively small (5mm±). However, they are extremely efficient and easily pass straight through the fur and skin of their prey (small mammals), as well as dogs, which frequently attack these large snakes,” Evans explained. “The hollow fangs work like hypodermic needles, injecting the potent neurotoxic venom.”

A snake catcher's brave mother held the head of the snake, as Nick Evans exposed the fangs and took the pictures. Picture: Nick Evans He said the teeth at the bottom did not inject venom. “Fangs are also shed and replaced throughout their lifetime. As one falls out, the replacement moves into place and is ready to go,” Evans said. He added that the mamba’s body will be used for an interesting research project that they were working on, to learn more about suburban black mambas, therefore, the snake’s life has not gone to waste.

Meanwhile, in March this year, when rescuing black mambas, Evans photographed a young black mamba gaping, showing the characteristic black colour inside the mouth. Evans said that juveniles are quick to show this and they even spread a narrow hood. The juvenile had likely hatched in mid-late February or early March.