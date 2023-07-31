LOOK: southern African python sold as a ball python released in a game reserve

Durban — The southern African python that was sold as a ball python for R1 000 has been released at a game reserve. On Friday, FreeMe Wildlife, a non-profit organisation rehabilitation and release facility, said that it made another release, this time, it was the male southern African python that was bought at a market illegally as a ball python.

And this snake was wasting no time given the second chance of freedom in the wild, it headed straight for the water. Picture: FreeMe Wildlife. “We decided that Tala Collection Game Reserve would be the perfect spot to release it back into the wild where it belongs,” FreeMe Wildlife said. The organisation thanked Charl for assisting with the release. FreeMe Wildlife said they transport these snakes in a bed of hay, which is lightly sprayed with an F10 solution to settle any dust and mould spores that could irritate the reptile’s respiratory system. The soft bed allows for a gentle journey under cover and is stress-free.

FreeMe Wildlife said it found the right spot on Tala Game Reserve where they think the beautiful snake will be happy. The python was released in a quiet pool in a streambed, which was a little way from the access road, visited by plenty of birds and game. “And this snake was wasting no time given the second chance of freedom in the wild. It headed straight for the water,” FreeMe Wildlife said. “And in the pool, it settled down just have a look at that camouflage, it is a perfect fit in this scene.”

And in the pool, it settled down, just have a look at that camouflage, a perfect fit in this scene. Picture: FreeMe Wildlife. Last month, the Daily News reported that a woman who believed she was buying a ball python for R1 000 was surprised when she found a southern African python instead. “Sold as a ‘ball python’ at a market to a lady for R1 000, she got home, opened the bag, only to realise she had illegally purchased a southern African python, which is a protected species,” FreeMe Wildlife said. It said that after a full check-up, the snake has the all-clear and they will work with their conservation authorities in selecting a suitable release site for this beautiful reptile.