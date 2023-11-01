LOOK: Storm-damaged Cape Vidal reopened to visitors after repairs

On Wednesday, the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority announced the re-opening of the Cape Vidal facility on the Eastern Shores section of the park near St Lucia.

The facility and other sections of the park were temporarily closed after the destruction caused by the recent heavy rainfall that affected most of KwaZulu-Natal, especially in the uMkhanyakude District on the North Coast.

“The damage to infrastructure such as Eskom power lines and houses at various points forced iSimangaliso management to temporarily close access to certain sections of the park in the interest of public safety. The electricity has since been restored, logs and debris removed, and other restorative maintenance work is ongoing to normalise the situation in the facility,” said iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority spokesperson Bheki Manzini.

“iSimangaliso would like to assure the public and visitors that it will work tirelessly to ensure the park is fully ready to welcome visitors before the festive season. The majority of the infrastructure repair work has been completed already.”