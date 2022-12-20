LOOK: Team effort as two people are dug out from under beach sand

Durban — It took a team effort by paramedics, search and rescue teams and the public to dig out two youngsters who were trapped under beach sand in Salt Rock, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday afternoon.
Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said that the Medi Response search and rescue division worked to free a young girl from under beach sand.
“The girl had been building sand castles on the beach when a notable amount of sand engulfed her. This poses a threat in respect of compartment syndrome,” Herbst said.
He said that rescue crews worked to free the girl from the excavation as advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise her.
Herbst said that rescue crews worked for an hour to free the youngster from the excavation as advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise her.
Adding, IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that alongside search-and-rescue teams, it responded to a beach in Salt Rock after a hole, about 3m deep, collapsed on two youngsters.
“The first patient was extricated quickly, sustained only moderate injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for further care by IPSS Medical,” Meyrick said.
“However, the second patient was more severely trapped.
“Thanks to a massive effort by members of the public, Specialised Rescue, IPSS Medical, IPSS Security, Netcare 911 and other services, the patient was extricated and was lucky to escape with serious injuries,” Meyrick continued.
He added that an amazing team effort from all involved and a big thank you to everyone who ensured that both youngsters escaped alive.
Recently, there have been a number of beach-related incidents along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
On Sunday, Meyrick reported that IPSS aquatic search and rescue was called out to Tiffany’s Beach where a 52-year-old lady injured herself in the surf and was assisted from the water by members of the public.
“IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics treated the patient on scene and the patient was then taken to a medical facility for further care privately,” Meyrick said.
WATCH: IPSS Medical Rescue along with search-and-rescue teams, responded to a beach in Salt Rock after a hole, approximately 3m deep, collapsed in on two youngsters digging. VIDEO: @IPSSRescue pic.twitter.com/yNMaV2IXVT— Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) December 20, 2022
Daily News