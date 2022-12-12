LOOK: Turtle with front flippers bitten off by tiger shark released back into the ocean after 11 months of rehabilitation

Durban - Loggerhead sea turtle Jina has been released back into the ocean after 11 months of rehabilitation. Jina was admitted to uShaka Sea World on January 8, 2022, after members of a local dive charter, Mokarran Dive Charters, who were at sea on Aliwal Shoal at the time of the incident, witnessed the tiger shark turning around and biting her second flipper, after noticing some abnormal behaviour in the water.

She had only one-third of her left flipper left and two-thirds of her right flipper, but could navigate through the water and come to the surface to breathe when at uShaka. South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) staff members watched with bitter-sweet joy as Jina made her way back into the ocean near Cape Vidal on Thursday (December 8). Jina has become an adept swimmer, despite the partial loss of both her front flippers. Picture: Don Hunter Saambr’s Ann Kunz said Jina’s “quiet determination contributed to her successful rehabilitation. Her injuries did not slow her down, and after rehabilitation she passed her ‘ready for release’ check-up with flying colours”.

Kunz said it was not uncommon to see turtles with flipper amputations, and research showed they adapted well to life back in the ocean. “Jina is a true survivor who has already inspired so many people with her quiet resolve, her absolute will to live, her tenacity and, of course, her love for tasty treats (such as squid, her favourite),” Kunz said. “Jina has been satellite tagged so we can follow this brave sea turtle’s oceanic journey and new life back in the big blue ocean. Jina’s satellite transmissions indicate she is already on the move and heading south. Absolutely no holding her back.”

Jina has become an adept swimmer, despite the partial loss of both her front flippers. Picture: Bryan Hart Kunz thanked Don Hunter for taking photos of Jina while she was in rehabilitation, and for joining Saambr staff for the release and photographing her as she made her way to the ocean. In September, Kunz reported that Jina was a step closer to possible release. She had become an adept swimmer, despite the partial loss of both her front flippers. It was evident whenever she thought about being offered food or saw an opportunity of pinching some food from her carers. Kunz said Jina was, without doubt, one of the most food-driven turtles they had cared for, and she loved squid.

She was moved into one of the larger rehabilitation pools so her swimming ability could be tested, and they were optimistic she would pass her ocean readiness tests. Adult loggerhead turtle, Jina, has made steady progress over the past seven months and her stumps have healed well. Picture: Saambr At the end of January, Kunz said Jina was doing remarkably well and, other than her wounds, she appeared to be healthy. Her wounds were not infected and were healing without any intervention.

In August, Kunz said Jina had made steady progress and her stumps had healed well. She had adapted to the compromised state of her flippers and could dive to the bottom of the pool and resurface with ease. Kunz said Jina was the queen of resting and spent most of the day either sleeping or in quiet cruise mode. She navigated her shallow (1.5m) convalescent pool in the uShaka Sea World turtle rehabilitation facility remarkably well. She was left to rest, heal and gain confidence before being moved to deeper pools.