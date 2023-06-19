Madiba shirt creator honoured on 63rd birthday

Durban — Foreign dignitaries and ministers honoured the Madiba shirt creator, Sonwabile Ndamase, on the 63rd birthday anniversary last week. Scientology Volunteer Ministers Africa said that on June 12, 2023, Ndamase, the original creator of the famous Madiba shirt worn by former president Nelson Mandela, celebrated his 63rd birthday at the Castle Kyalami, Church of Scientology in Midrand with top international and national guests.

In collaboration with Khabo Mabe On Time Inc, Amani TV, Impulse Radio and Vukani Fashion Range, Castle Kyalami decided to honour the South African fashion legend by throwing him a birthday celebration of grand stature, Scientology Volunteer Ministers Africa said. Celebrating his 63rd birthday, Madiba shirt creator Sonwabile Ndamase said his friends and family all came together to celebrate what the Madiba shirt represents — unity. Picture: Supplied On the guest list were ambassadors (from Africa, Indonesia, Yemen and Venezuela), high commissioners, celebrities, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, former minister Nathi Mthethwa, Zwelinzima Vavi, Winnie Mandela’s former personal assistant, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and many others from all over South Africa and the world, who all wanted to celebrate the legendary Ndamase and his contributions to the fashion industry. Celebrating his 63rd birthday, Ndamase dined with the crème de la crème of Africa's fashion, art, and culture from across the continent and the diaspora.

Sonwabile Ndamase with one of the ambassadors. Picture: Supplied Ndamase’s birthday was filled with appreciation for the legend, as speakers and friends took to the stage to convey their heartfelt appreciation and bestow gifts on Ndamase. Minister Kodwa expressed his gratitude to Ndamase for his contributions to the industry. Minister Zizi Kodwa giving a speech during the celebration. Picture: Supplied “What has been done for me today will never be forgotten. The word happy will not even be enough to express what I am feeling. It is simply ecstatic,” Ndamase said.

“I feel very honoured tonight. My friends and family all came together to celebrate what the Madiba shirt represents, unity,” said Ndamase. “At its core, this celebration is a call to action. It serves as a platform to showcase the potential of the African Free Trade Agreement and how it can catalyse positive change for our continent’s entrepreneurs, businesses and brands. “By joining forces on this momentous day, we can collectively demonstrate Africa’s rich cultural heritage, foster collaboration, and unlock opportunities that will propel African fashion, art and culture to new heights of global recognition,” Ndamase said.

Church of Scientology spokesperson Sandile Hlayisi said: "Ndamase has done a lot for the industry and it is only right that we honour him and appreciate the deep impact of his work in the fabric of society. L Ron Hubbard once said, 'A Culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists'. Ndamase has created an artistic legacy that still stands to this day." Sonwabile Ndamase with Zwelinzima Vavi, Nathi Mthethwa and Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Supplied Ambassadors celebrating Sonwabile Ndamase. Picture: Supplied.