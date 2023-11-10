Durban — African Democratic Change leader Visvin Reddy has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare Diwali a holiday in South Africa. Hindus celebrate Diwali on Sunday. Reddy said during the colonial and apartheid eras, only Christian holy days were recognised on South African calendars, which was a form of discrimination and oppression against other religions.

He urged the president to take a significant step towards correcting this wrong by making Diwali a public holiday. He said this would be consistent with the government’s declared policies regarding inclusivity, unity in diversity, and nation-building. “On behalf of the African Democratic Change (ADeC), I am urging you and your cabinet to make Diwali a public holiday in South Africa. As you may know, South Africa is home to the largest concentration of Indians outside India. Indians have played a pivotal role in the emancipation of South Africans subjected to apartheid segregation.

“Earlier this year, a bill to make Diwali a federal holiday in the US was introduced and supported by members of the Democratic and Republican parties. Similarly, we urge the South African government to follow the good examples set by leaders of other countries.” Reddy further stated that despite calls for recognition and respect for Diwali, for over 30 years, no government had heeded the cry. He said Diwali was a profound celebration of the triumph of good over evil, and non-violence over violence, which could enhance hope and peace in our troubled world.

The leader of African Democratic Change Visvin Reddy has called for a Diwali holiday. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers Hindus in the country also called for the lighting of the Diwali lamps in the precincts of the Union Building, symbolising the victory of the good forces of light over the evil forces of darkness. The lighting was due to be presided over by Ashwin Trikamjee, the president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha. He also added his voice to the call for Diwali to be declared a public holiday. Speaking to the Daily News on Thursday, Trikamjee said with many countries outside India observing this day, it was important for the South African government to not only recognise Diwali as a national celebration but also seriously consider declaring it a public holiday.

The presidency was yet to comment on the matter. The president recently declared December 15 as a public holiday to celebrate the recent Springboks victory against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup finals in France. In a move to foster social cohesion, the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini hosted the Diwali festival in his Ulundi Royal palace in 2019. In his address, the king said the event was a demonstration that Indians and Zulus had accepted each other, and celebrated the brightness over darkness.

The official Diwali festival day is on Sunday but preparations were already under way. During the festival, many Hindu cultural activities take place including the serving of traditional food. A traditional Hindu restaurant in Durban North called Little India said it was ready to welcome Hindus to its restaurant and has prepared the best Diwali food. Diwali festival treats are already available. Photo: Supplied