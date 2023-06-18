Malema calls for unemployed youth to receive monthly stipend

Durban — EFF leader Julius Malema raised a viewpoint that unemployed young people who have a matric and graduates should receive a government stipend every month if they are unable to find a job, during a Youth Day Rally in Durban on Friday. Malema said that so many young people have responded to the call to get an education that universities cannot accommodate all who apply to register.

He said that the party must deliver on its manifesto slogan that says, ‘land and jobs now’. “I want to hear by the end of July how many jobs are you going to create at the Department of Infrastructure, here in eThekwini. “This country has an estimated 4.9 million unemployed young people.

“Unemployed graduates could receive a payment in a similar fashion to the R350 social relief grant, unemployed young people who have a matric, should be paid a thousand rand. “We need to pay people according to their qualifications. That is the only way we are going to defeat illiteracy. “That is the only way we are going to fight poverty and it is also the only way we are going to fight inequality in South Africa and let the youth be rewarded for going to school,” said Malema.

He said this should be delivered by the end of July. He said that he encourages young people to register to vote in next year’s general election because it is an opportunity for the economic liberation of the country. “Do not sit and complain, you are the solution and voting is also part of a solution.

“No one is going to come with solutions everywhere, except taking a decision to stand up for yourself. “You allow this corruption to happen because on the day of voting you are drinking alcohol. There is no shebeen on the day of registration and on the day of voting,” said Malema. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.