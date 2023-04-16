Man, 25, shot dead in an alleged drug-related shooting in Phoenix

Durban — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Phoenix in an alleged drug-related shooting, according to a private security company. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Phoenix were investigating a case of murder after a 25-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded by unknown suspects in Wavemore on Saturday afternoon.

“Reports indicate that the deceased and his two friends were washing his car outside the premises when two men approached them. “The suspects reportedly asked the deceased if he had something for them and when he told them to leave, the two suspects allegedly fired several shots at him and he was declared dead on the scene,” Netshiunda said. He said that the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balran said that Rusa members were called out to the scene after residents reported multiple shots being fired at a blue VW Polo. On arrival, reaction officers found the SAPS in attendance. “The body of a deceased male was located outside a block of flats,” Balram said. “According to residents, the deceased was seated in his vehicle when two men opened fire on him. He abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot but collapsed a few metres away. He was declared deceased by paramedics from a private ambulance service,” Balram said.

Balram added: “This is the third drug-related shooting that reaction officers attended this week.” The man who was gunned down was named only as Theage, his surname was unknown. A number of Facebook users reacted to the shooting.

Desmond Mchunu said: “The problem with drug killings is that the kingpins enjoy a soft life while others are dying like ants.” Roshan Lil-Ruthan said: “Seems like a turf war is happening ... obviously the SAPS know nothing ... of course, they expect Rusa to do their work because the SAPS don't want to act on their business partners ... simple. The community is not stupid …” Siboniso Mavundla said: “This drug issue will cause a lot of damage in communities.”