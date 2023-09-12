Man, 26, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

Durban — A case of murder is being investigated by police after a man’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the uMhlasini area in Verulam over the weekend. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Verulam police were investigating a murder case following an incident where a 26-year-old man was shot dead on September 9, 2023, in the Mhlasini area.

“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the killing is unknown,” Gwala said. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram reported that the man’s body was discovered 12 hours after the shooting. He said that Rusa members arrived on the scene at approximately 10.32am on Saturday morning and were led to a footpath at the rear of a building under construction where the body of a man was located.

“The victim was in a state of rigor mortis. On examination, he was found to have sustained gunshot injuries to his abdomen, back and legs. When reaction officers made enquiries, it was established that the victim lived in the area,” Balram said. He said that reaction officers also attended to a shooting incident in the nearby vicinity at approximately 10.30pm on Friday night where a 35-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. The victim was transported to the hospital privately prior to the arrival of first responders. “Residents informed reaction officers that multiple shots were fired by the fleeing gunman. A 9mm cartridge was recovered at the scene. The community were unaware that a second person had been shot and only discovered his body 12 hours later,” Balram said.