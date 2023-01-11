Man, 38, arrested for allegedly molesting his 14-year-old boy cousin

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have been commended for quickly arresting a man suspected of molesting a 14-year-old boy. According to the KZN Department of Social Development, police arrested the 38-year-old man in Matiwane village in Ladysmith on Tuesday. The suspect is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court tomorrow, January 12.

“It is alleged that the perpetrator sexually abused his cousin on Tuesday, January 3, 2023,” the department said. “It is alleged that the perpetrator told family members that he raped his younger cousin because he wanted him to stop ‘gay tendencies’. “The family opened a case in Elandslaagte Community Service Centre and the victim was transported to the local health facility for medical attention.”

MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza commended the swift action of the police, which led to the man’s arrest. Khoza called on authorities to give the perpetrator a harsh sentence in order to set an example. She said at no stage should the court grant the culprit bail. “We cannot afford to have such people in our society. What kind of a person abuses a child without being remorseful to an extent that he gloats about his abhorrent act?” Khoza said.

She said the department was putting more work on boys and men to understand the dangers that toxic masculinity poses to the dignity of LGBTQI+ (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex) community and women and children. “All government efforts cannot be derailed by criminals who think they have power to destroy other people’s lives. Any abuse of a child concerns us. The horrible incident that occurred to the child would leave permanent scars on his life,” Khoza said. She also called on law-enforcement agencies to ensure that they close all loopholes that the perpetrator can use to escape a long jail sentence.

“We are grateful that the police managed to arrest the man. We need to secure conviction so that an example can be made with such people. We welcome the man’s arrest and he must face the full might of the law,” Khoza added. She sent a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support to the boy and his family. The social workers will also picket outside Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court as the suspect appears on Thursday.