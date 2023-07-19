Man, 45, accused of sexually violating teen girl abandons bail

Durban — A 45-year-old man alleged to have sexually violated a 16-year-old on numerous occasions since she was a minor abandoned his bail application on Wednesday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. The man appeared in court where the State indicated that those residing at the alternative address he had provided had told the investigating officer who had gone to verify the address that they did not want him living there.

The man then instructed his Legal Aid attorney to abandon his bail application. He made his first appearance in court on July 13 following his arrest by the SAPS the day before. At the time the case was adjourned for his formal bail application to proceed. On Wednesday State Prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said a first report statement was outstanding from investigations and asked that the matter be adjourned to August for this purpose.

After the magistrate had asked for clarity on the charge against the man, as it appeared that the allegations against him were from 2017, Xulu said that she would refer the docket to the regional prosecutor for guidance. “The 5th of July is when the victim reported the matter,” she added. Magistrate Wendalynn Robinson in adjourning the matter said: “I’ve endorsed (in the docket) that certain issues be clarified relating to the charge brought against you.”

Meanwhile, a former high school principal, Mduduzi Ndlovu, 39, was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in the Vryheid Regional Court for raping a 15-year-old schoolboy. Investigations proved that one afternoon in 2018, the principal requested the boy to assist him in his office, and inside the office, the convicted rapist became aggressive and raped the victim. He threatened to harm the boy if he told anyone about the incident. He also gave him money and stationery in exchange for his silence.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Ndlovu raped the victim on several occasions and he would sometimes fetch him from home and drive with him to his place of residence in Bhekuzulu area where he would rape him. "In 2022, a church member noticed strange behaviour from the boy and questioned him. The teenager broke his silence and a rape case was duly opened."