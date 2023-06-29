Man, 45, left with bite wounds, leg fracture after pit bull attack

GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW. Durban — A pedestrian seriously injured after he was attacked by a pit bull in Shastri Park, Phoenix, on Wednesday afternoon.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that a 45-year-old man was seriously injured after he was mauled by a dog in Unipark Close in Shastri Park. Balram said that residents contacted the Rusa Phoenix Operations Centre requesting urgent medical attention for the man. He said that, according to one caller, the dog was still in the vicinity and was a threat to others.

Balram said that reaction officers and Rusa medics were immediately dispatched and arrived on the scene at approximately 17.16pm. A 45-year-old man was seriously injured after he was mauled by a dog on Unipark Close in Shastri Park, Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa “The man was located on the pavement bleeding extensively from multiple bite wounds to his body and legs. He also sustained a fracture to his left leg,” Balram said. “According to witnesses, the dog involved in the attack was a pit bull which fled prior to the arrival of first responders. Reaction officers patrolled the area in search of the canine without success.”

Balram said that the seriously injured pedestrian was stabilised on the scene before being transported to the hospital by ambulance. A 45-year-old man was seriously injured after he was mauled by a dog on Unipark Close in Shastri Park, Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa In another pit bull incident on Monday, KZN VIP Protection Services reported that a 72-year-old man escaped serious injury while separating his dog that was being attacked by another dog in Newlands West. KZN VIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that at approximately 7.45am on Monday, the KZN VIP Command Centre received a call for assistance from a client reporting a person was being attacked by a pit bull on the roadside.

Naidoo said that immediately, available responders were dispatched to help. "On arrival, response officers met with an elderly Indian male who stated he was walking his dog on the roadside when suddenly a dog came out of Paddyfield and started attacking his dog. While trying to separate the dogs from biting each other, the elderly man fell to the ground but thankfully did not sustain any serious injuries." A 72-year-old escaped serious injury while separating his dog being attacked - Cornfield/Paddyfield in Newlands West. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services