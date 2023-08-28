Man accused of deliberately setting family alight takes the stand

Durban — Kista Chetty who is on trial for the murders of his wife, three children, and his nephew who died in a fire allegedly deliberately started by him is currently on the stand testifying in the Durban High Court. He is charged with the murders in 2021 of his wife Elisha Naidoo, 39, his 13-year-old daughter Jadene, his 9-year-old son Jordan, 8-year-old daughter Aarav and his 3-year-old nephew Aldrin.

At the time of the incident, the family lived in a bedroom that they rented at a house on Kidstone Place in Phoenix. Chetty’s brother-in-law Deon Naidoo and others lived in the lounge of the same house; there were 12 people in total living there. Chetty is still at the beginning of his testimony and has not yet explained how the fire started. He has told the court that on the night in question he arrived home and had an argument with Deon.

“My wife said I must take a walk, so I went away to Bhambhayi where I had stayed before. I went to cool myself off. I smoked zol and had two beers. I asked my friend for a place to stay because I’m having problems with Deon, and thought it was better to find a place to go away. I decided to go by Kevin’s house (my wife's brother) – he is here in court. I cried to Kevin and told him I had no place to stay and I needed a place for the night.” He said that Kevin had told him to go back home, and on arrival after knocking and there was no answer he found that the door and burglar gate were locked. “I took a bush knife banged the door and gate, and told them to open because I had no place to go.”

He said that one of his daughters spoke to him from inside the house asking him to give her the bush knife. “I gave them the bush knife. I went into the house and gave the bush knife to one of my daughters.” The trial continues.