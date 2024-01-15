Man accused of femicide abandons bail

Durban — An Eastern Cape man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend 25 times, killing her in Durban, abandoned his bail application on Monday in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Mlamuli Micheal Qaba was arrested nearly three weeks after allegedly killing Zama Girlie Mthembu after he had fled KwaZulu-Natal. He appeared briefly before magistrate Sicelo Zuma where it was indicated that he was abandoning his bail application for now.

Qaba was arrested in the Eastern Cape by Greenwood Park police midway through a ritual where he was topless. The murder weapon was said to be with him at the house of the traditional healer. Mthembu had a protection order against Qaba, who is alleged to have killed Mthembu in Kenville on the Day of Reconciliation. He then fled to another province after the commission of the alleged offence. It is alleged that Qaba went to where Mthembu was renting in Kenville and confronted her about the protection order she had obtained against him. The two apparently got into an argument and he left.

It’s alleged that he returned a short while later and found Mthembu at her friend’s place next door to the room she was renting. Mthembu was then stabbed about 25 times in her upper body. Zama Girlie Mthembu who was stabbed about 25 times by her ex-boyfriend whom she had a protection order against.Supplied. The accused was arrested after investigations by the Greenwood Park SAPS led to the hideout he had fled to outside of KwaZulu-Natal. It is alleged that the murder weapon was also recovered when he was arrested.

He is alleged to have begun stabbing Mthembu in front of an eyewitness who went to get help. In court, State Prosecutor Sandile Xaba said he had no objection to Qaba's temporarily abandoning his bail. He asked for the matter to be adjourned to Friday and told the court that the docket for the matter was not before him in court.