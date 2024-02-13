Man accused of killing and burying girlfriend back in court

Durban — A 33-year-old man alleged to have killed his girlfriend and buried her body close to a ditch near his neighbour’s body is to appear again on Friday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Ntokozo Brian Khumalo who has been an awaiting-trial prisoner at Westville Prison for five months after abandoning his bail is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Lindokuhle Mbhele.

The last time Khumalo was in court, his case had been adjourned for further investigation. At that time, the State indicated that DNA results, the post-mortem report as well as the plea and confession were outstanding from investigations. The State alleges that on August 31, Khumalo unlawfully and intentionally killed Mbhele by stabbing her.

It’s alleged that Mbhele’s decomposing body was found in a ditch near the yard of Khumalo’s neighbour on 2 September, this had been after he had phoned the neighbour telling him that he had killed Mbhele and dumped her body in the ditch near his yard. At this stage, Khumalo was no longer in the area of Tshelimnyama where he had been living with his brother. According to Mbhele’s family, she left their Tshelimnyama home on Thursday 31 August going to Khumalo’s house in the same area.

The family was expecting her home in the afternoon but she did not return. She had gone to Khumalo’s house to take some medication to him and she had told them that she was coming back and would not sleep at Khumalo’s house. Later that evening, when Mbhele’s family contacted Khumalo, asking her whereabouts. He said he did not know where she was.

The family says that on that evening he came to the Mbhele home and suggested they go to the police as he was also worried about her. That was the last time the family saw Khumalo until his first appearance on September 6 last year following his arrest.