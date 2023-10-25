Man accused of killing and dumping girlfriend in ditch remains behind bars

Durban — A 33-year-old man charged with the murder of his girlfriend whose body was found in a ditch near his neighbour’s yard remains behind bars. Ntokoza Brian Khumalo made his second appearance on Wednesday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, charged with killing 27-year-old Lindokuhle Mbhele.

Khumalo, who was arrested on 4 September, was not physically in court but appeared on a screen monitor from Westville Prison via the Audio Visual Remand (AVR) System. According to his charge sheet, he abandoned bail when he first appeared in court on 6 September. The State, in the matter alleges that on 31 August, Khumalo unlawfully and intentionally killed Mbhele by stabbing her.

It’s alleged that Mbhele’s body was found in a ditch near the yard of Khumalo’s neighbour. This was after he had phoned the neighbour, telling him that he had killed Mbhele and tossed her in the ditch near his yard. The body of Lindokuhle Mbhele was found in a ditch near the yard of her boyfriend’s neighbour at the end of August. Ntokozo Brian Khumalo appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court charged with her murder. Picture: Supplied At this stage, Khumalo was no longer in the area of Tshelimnyama, where he had been living with his brother. In court, State Prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu asked that the case be adjourned for a later date for purposes of further investigations.

“The matter is on the roll for further investigations. The post-mortem report has been filed, as well as the plea and confession on the J88,” said Xulu. She also indicated that she would be referring the femicide matter to the regional court prosecutor to guide investigations. After the matter was adjourned and Khumalo was asked whether he understood the reasons for the case being adjourned, he asked the court whether he would be appearing via AVR again, and he was told that he would not be physically brought to court.