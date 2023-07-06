Man accused of killing mother of three in dock

Durban — Fearing intimidation from the family of the woman he is alleged to have stabbed and killed, Sthembiso Mlitwa entered the courtroom from the grids despite being out on bail. The 28-year-old, instead of entering the courtroom at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court through the gallery door, walked into the dock from a door that is used by those who have been taken into custody.

Mlitwa, who was wearing a mask, is charged with the murder of Sphephile Khomo who was 28 years old at the time of the killing in KwaNdengezi. The mother of three was murdered nine days before her 29th birthday, in February. Mlitwa is out on R1 000 bail, and at the time of the bail application outlining his personal circumstances he said he was employed part-time in construction, adding that he had two minor children aged 7 and 5 years old.

He told the court that he handed himself over to the police and was arrested on February 12, and that his intended plea was that of not guilty. At the time, through an affidavit, investigating officer Sergeant Mondli Ndlovu said on that day Mlitwa and Khomo had been drinking together at a shebeen. “They then went past the deceased’s house and on to the home of the suspect (Mlitwa) where the deceased was killed in the suspect’s room. He came to the police station himself to report that he had killed his female companion in his room.”

The officer had been opposed to the accused being granted bail, saying that the community had been aggrieved by the crime and wanted to avenge Khomo’s death. “The accused is better off in custody. The family of the suspect fear for their lives if the suspect is released.” On Tuesday in court, State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said that the matter was on the roll for further investigation.

“The post-mortem report has been filed, the photo album and one witness statement are outstanding, and the State intends to refer the matter to the regional court prosecutor.” The case was adjourned to July 24 and was marked final for an adjournment for purposes of investigation. Speaking outside court, Khomo’s uncle Mthembeni Khomo said he didn’t understand why the accused had used the alternative entrance since far as he knew there had not been an attack on the accused or his home.

“I came alone today because other relatives were deterred from coming to court as the last time the accused made his appearance as they all sat outside waiting for his name to be called. After waiting for a long time we enquired and were told that he had requested that the public not be called in as he was being intimidated. When I asked the people I was with they all said they knew nothing about the accused being intimidated. Some of the people that had come to court had taken time off work to be there.” He said that as far as he knew the two had not been in a relationship, but lived in the same area. “I still can’t believe that she was killed in the brutal manner she was; the fact that she is no longer with us feels like a dream. It has not sunk in.”