Man accused of R1.7 million theft to apply for bail

Durban — The Pinetown Magistrate’s Court will on Monday next week hear the bail application of a 45-year-old man alleged to have stolen R1.7 million from a Hillcrest woman. Bilal Zikhali appeared briefly in court on Monday where his matter was adjourned for a formal bail application.

Zikhali had the charge levelled against him read out to him and his rights were explained to him as it was his first appearance in court following his arrest on arrival in Durban from Johannesburg. He is alleged to have stolen this money in February. His warrant of arrest was authorised on May 16, indicating that he is charged with fraud and theft. In court, the matter had to be stood down for Zikhali’s private attorney who was not in court when the accused was called into the dock.

After his rights were explained to him Zikhali said he would not be making use of Legal Aid as he had a private attorney. “I do have legal counsel. I’m not sure if he’s around right now but he did come downstairs and saw me in the cells. My family is also here, but I’m not too sure. My attorney told me that they were here.” The matter was then stood down for Zikhali’s lawyer (he could not be named). When he was called into the dock again, his family members were also in the gallery.

State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu told the court that the State was opposed to Zikhali’s bail application. “I’ve spoken to the investigating officer who has asked for a seven-day remand in order to verify the accused’s particulars and property. He says he lives in Johannesburg and the investigating officer needs to verify this.” Zikhali confirmed to the court that he had an address in Johannesburg as well as in Durban.

He explained that the property in Durban belonged to a family member. His defence, who had wanted to proceed with the bail application sooner rather than later, indicated to the court that Zikhali was employed and had been incarcerated since his arrest on Thursday, which had prejudiced him already. Magistrate Gwendolynn Robinson explained that she already had other matters set for the next available dates.