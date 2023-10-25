Man airlifted after being electrocuted and falling 5m while installing cabling

Durban — A man had to be airlifted to a medical facility after being electrocuted and falling about 5 metres while installing cabling on the North Coast on Tuesday. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said a critically injured worker was airlifted in Shakaskraal after being electrocuted.

“On arrival of paramedics, it was established that a man had been electrocuted while installing cabling which resulted in him also falling approximately 5 metres,” he said. “The man was found to have sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on scene by an IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedic before being airlifted by the Netcare 911 helicopter to a Level 1 trauma facility for further care.” A man was airlifted to a medical facility after he was electrocuted and fell while installing cabling in the Shakaskraal area. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue In an unrelated incident, IOL reported that a Woodstock father was killed after he stepped in water and was electrocuted while chasing a robber.

On Friday, Ismaa’eel Wagner, 34, became the victim of a smash-and-grab when he responded to a colleague’s voice note while travelling on Bishop Lavis Drive in rush-hour traffic. It is alleged that he exited his vehicle to chase his attackers. The Western Province and South African action netball player followed them into the Malawi squatter camp, adjacent to Bishop Lavis, where it is believed he ran through puddles and was electrocuted by a hanging live wire.

Ravensmead police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after the discovery of a body in Malawi camp. Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said it was alleged that the man was a victim of a smash-and-grab in which his cellphone was taken. He chased the suspects and ran into an illegal connection hanging in the water and was electrocuted. “He was later identified as a 34-year-old coloured man from Woodstock. No one has been arrested. The matter is still under investigation,” he said.