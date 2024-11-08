Man arrested after dangerous high-speed chase in ‘stolen’ vehicle

Durban — A man arrested after a high-speed chase while driving a suspected stolen vehicle has appeared in court. Verulam police arrested a 28-year-old man after he was found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said according to reports, the suspect was driving along Jabu Ngcobo Road when he was stopped by police who were doing crime prevention duties. Investigations revealed to members that the vehicle was reported stolen in Chatsworth. “He appeared before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, November 7, for possession of suspected stolen property,” Netshiunda said. Elaborating on the incident, Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 10am on Monday, Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team received crucial information from Matrix Tracking about a Hyundai Venue that had been reported stolen earlier in the morning during a housebreaking in the Chatsworth area.

“Matrix Tracking informed our Special Operations Team, Phoenix SAPS Trio Crimes, and KZN RTI that the stolen vehicle was spotted on the N2 northbound, passing Umngeni Road. Teams immediately positioned themselves along the route, ready to intercept the vehicle,” stated Powell. He said that within minutes, officers identified the Hyundai Venue which then had false registration plates, on the N2 near Queen Nandi Drive. “Despite attempts to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped away, initiating a high-speed chase along the N2 towards Gateway. The driver’s reckless behaviour, swerving between lanes and forcing vehicles off the road, posed a serious danger to all road users,” Powell explained.

"The pursuit concluded on the uMdloti off-ramp when the suspect lost control and collided with the barriers. Officers immediately apprehended the suspect, who was alone in the vehicle." A 28-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, prompting a coordinated response from local security teams. | Marshall Security Powell added: "Marshall Security commends the quick response and coordination between Matrix Tracking, Phoenix SAPS Trio Crimes, and KZN RTI, which led to the successful recovery of the stolen vehicle and ensured the suspect's arrest."