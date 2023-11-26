Man arrested for conspiracy to kill police major-general

Durban – A man is expected to appear in court in KwaZulu-Natal for conspiring to kill a police official. The 61-year-old suspect was arrested by Provincial Organised Crime officers on Sunday for incitement to commit murder and conspiracy to kill the district commissioner of uMzinyathi, Major-General Francis Slambert.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the matter was reported to the police and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit was tasked with the investigations. “With the police able to present a strong case to the court, the suspect’s warrant of arrest was granted by the Newcastle Regional Court, leading to the suspect’s arrest at his home in Dundee,” Netshiunda said. “During the arrest, police also seized the suspect’s licensed .270 hunting rifle for further investigations. He was also found in possession of police and court’s date stamps.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Newcastle Regional Court on Monday, November 27, 2023.” Netshiunda said his arrest coincides with the country’s commemoration of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign. Police in KZN are prioritising the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and anyone who perpetrates violence against women and children, including women in the employ of the SAPS, shall be met with the maximum wrath of the law. He said Slambert, who took the reins in the uMzinyathi District a year ago, survived at least two assassination attempts on her life between May and August 2023.

“As a new broom which was sweeping clean, Major-General Slambert’s operations seemed to have destabilised the suspect’s clandestine operations. The man, who is believed to be a feared drug lord in the area, allegedly sourced the services of two hitmen to end her life,” Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, on Sunday, sister publication the Sunday Tribune reported that Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union revealed that about 70 officers had been killed since the beginning of the year, leading to their colleagues fearing for their lives instead of focusing on fighting crime. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.