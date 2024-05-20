Man arrested for dealing in fuel without a permit granted bail

Durban — The suspect arrested for dealing in fuel without a permit was granted bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Selvan Ince, 55, was arrested on Thursday, May 14, by Hawks officers from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Prospecton Fire Department and Customs Road Fuel Testing Unit for dealing in fuel without a permit.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said officers had received information about a suspect dealing in fuel in the Isipingo area, south of Durban. Mhlongo said a joint operation was conducted and they proceeded to the premises. On arrival, they found two tankers offloading paraffin. He said the owner of the premises informed the members that he had been operating this business since last year. Mhlongo explained that the Fire Department fined him R10 000 for using premises that were not following the (Dangerous Goods) certificate and storing or handling of dangerous goods without proper requirements. They also fined a driver R5 000 for conducting illegal delivery.

“The owner of the business was charged for dealing fuel without a permit,” Mhlongo said. Ince appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. “He was released on R1 000 bail and the case was postponed to June 27.”

In an unrelated incident last year, while eThekwini Infrastructure Task Team members conducted operations in Mariannhill, the team disrupted the looting of a train, which was taking place. One suspect was apprehended, and a consignment of jet fuel and diesel was recovered. The members had to search for the 58-year-old suspect through dense bush. Sixty litres of jet fuel valued at R2 000 was recovered.