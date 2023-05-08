Man attacks police inside police station in Durban

Durban — Police shot and wounded a man after he had disarmed an officer and fired shots inside the Durban Central police station on Thursday, an SAPS spokesperson said. Durban police are investigating four cases including a case of attacking police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Durban had opened cases of attacking police officers, attempted murder, malicious damage to property as well as aggravated robbery following the incident where a man entered the police’s Community Service Centre at the Durban Central police station on Thursday night. Netshiunda said two women officers were assisting the community and the man said vagrants were following him. The two officers calmly assured him he would be assisted as soon as his turn came. “The man became violent and jumped over the counter and grabbed one of the officers’ firearms,” Netshiunda said.

“A tussle ensued and as the other officer intervened, the man grabbed the other firearm, broke the retention cord, cocked the firearm and fired shots which narrowly missed the officers and damaged a computer screen and a television set. “The other officer fired shots in the direction of the man before he was disarmed. The man was found to have sustained gunshot wounds to his thighs,” Netshiunda said. He said that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate was informed and had started with its investigations.

“Necessary support has been offered to the police officers concerned,” Netshiunda said. According to information received by the Daily News, it is alleged that one of the officers was bitten by the suspect. The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment under police guard.