Man believed to be a security officer shot dead in Isipingo, police probe murder

Durban — Police are investigating a murder case after a man was shot and killed in Isipingo on Friday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the investigation follows an incident in which a 50-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed by an unknown man while he was at a business premises in Old Main Road on April 26.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a man believed to be a security officer was shot and killed in an alleged robbery. “Unfortunately, paramedics arrived on the scene to find that the man had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and there was nothing they could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said. He said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not clear at this stage; however, the SAPS was on the scene and will be investigating further.

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said they also responded to the scene of a fatal shooting where a security officer from a private security company was killed with a shot to the head by an armed man at a shopping complex. “The suspect was believed to be accosted by an enraged mob. A firearm was recovered,” Govindasamy said. Reacting to the incident on Facebook, Thabsile MaNjapha Cele said she was still shaking and she would never return to the ATMs (at the shopping complex).

Nondumiso YamaNgcolosi Ngcobo and Mangelengele Xolly Hadebe said they could not sleep. Hadebe added that they could still see what happened. A couple of users said they suspected the incident took place at a supermarket.