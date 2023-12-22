Man dies while stopping a fight at a ceremony

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal family is reeling from shock after a relative was shot in the head trying to resolve a fight involving his neighbours in Zwelibomvu near Pinetown, on Sunday. According to the family, Sthabiso Mkhize, 28, had attended a umembeso - traditional ceremony - when a group of men allegedly assaulted one of his neighbours.

His uncle (whose name is withheld) said his nephew went to stop the fight that had broken out but was shot in the head, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. “The pain is unbearable because my nephew was a very quiet boy who never liked fighting. Our wish is to find closure and the only way to find it is to discover why he was killed, what could have caused the fight and why did the armed suspect target him,” said the uncle. He said their family tradition was to celebrate and enjoy the holidays together but this year they were left mourning. The assaulted victim who was rushed to a local hospital is currently receiving medical attention.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that KwaNdengezi police were investigating a case of murder. Meanwhile in an unrelated incident, policeman who was shot dead at the Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre in Port Shepstone during a social event last Friday. Constable Edgar Siyanda Ndlovu, a member of the Public Order Policing unit, was off duty and socialising with friends and fellow policemen after watching a soccer match between local clubs when the incident occurred.

Police are investigating whether Ndlovu was shot in the stomach by another off-duty policeman after an argument over his glass of alcohol. The accused is stationed at the SAPS in Harding. Ndlovu was rushed to the Gamalakhe Clinic where he died.