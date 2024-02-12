Man found dead in Chatsworth nature reserve

Durban — The body of a half-naked man was discovered in the Silverglen Nature Reserve, Chatsworth, on Friday. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said a patrolling Umlazi Community Policing Forum (CPF) member made the gruesome discovery when he stumbled across the body at the nature reserve.

Govindasamy said the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador together with PT Alarms armed response officers and Bayview SAPS responded to the call for assistance by the Umlazi CPF. “Upon arrival, the body of a man was discovered half-naked featuring injuries which appear to be consistent with assault,” Govindasamy said. “The details surrounding the death of the man are unknown at this stage and are subject to an investigation by SAPS.”

According to information received by the Daily News, the man was found lying on his stomach with multiple injuries and burn marks. The unknown victim appeared to be about 30 years old and his next of kin was also unknown. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Bayview are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was found at a nature reserve.

“When police arrived at the scene, the body of a man who has yet to be identified was found with multiple injuries and what looked like burn marks. The suspect (s) are unknown at this stage,” Netshiunda said. Recently, the Daily News reported on the discovery of two bodies in Phoenix and Verulam, respectively, in two separate incidents. In the first incident, Netshiunda said Phoenix police are investigating a case of murder following an incident at Cardinal Road on Monday, February 5.

“It is alleged that the body of a man was discovered; it was burnt beyond recognition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Netshiunda said. In the second incident, KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Verulam police are investigating an inquest docket after the decomposed body of an unknown person was found on the R102 in Verulam on Sunday, February 4. She said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.