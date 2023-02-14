Man in alleged kidnapping, rape and murder of girl abandons his bail

Durban — Next month, the man charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl will appear in court after abandoning his bail application. KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that a 27-year-old man appeared in the Umzumbe Magistrate’s Court today (Tuesday) in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in the Nomakhanzane area on the South Coast.

Ramkisson-Kara said the incident is alleged to have occurred on February 12, 2023. “The matter was adjourned to March 22, 2023, for further investigation as the man has abandoned his application for bail,” Ramkisson-Kara said. On Monday, KZN Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza strongly condemned the rape and murder of a seven-year-old Emihle Nyawose, in Dingimbiza village (Mtwalume).

Khoza praised the swift action of the police who arrested a suspect linked to the brutal crime. The department said that according to reports, the child was sent to a nearby store but never returned home. The suspect, who had previously asked the child for money, was reportedly the last person seen with the deceased. After questioning, the suspect confessed to raping and killing the child by twisting her neck before burying her in a shallow grave in a nearby forest. Khoza described the extent of brutality against the innocent child as a barbaric act of a heartless criminal. She expressed her condolences to the victim's family and applauded the experienced police officers who quickly arrested the suspect. The MEC also dispatched a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support, trauma debriefing, and trauma containment to the family.

“It is disheartening to learn about such brutality against a child. The child was robbed of her life by a person who was supposed to protect her. The suspect betrayed the child's trust and that of the family, and we have full confidence in the court to give him a harsh sentence for his cruelty and barbaric act,” Khoza said. The MEC assured the public that the police would work tirelessly to ensure justice is served. “As parents, it is our responsibility to keep our children safe at all times. Let's work together to ensure that our children always play within our sight and we must never send on errands on their own, as there is an increase in abduction incidents, which are a reminder of the dangers that exist in our communities,” Khoza said.

She added that every child has a right to a safe and secure childhood, free from harm and abuse. “As a society, it is our duty to affirm and protect these rights, ensuring that every child can reach their full potential and live a happy and fulfilling life,” Khoza said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995