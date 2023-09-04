Man in court for sharing ‘trade secrets’ for financial gain

Durban — Next month, a man accused of corruption will return to court after being granted R30 000 bail. Mohammed Hanif Darsot, 56, was arrested last week and appeared in court for corruption.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Tuesday, August 29, Hawks members from the Durban Serious Corruption Investigation unit arrested Darsot for corruption. “In the period between July 2019 and December 2020, Darsot was working for a food company in Westville. It is alleged that he shared company information with another company and received financial gain,” Mhlongo said. “As a result, the company he was working for suffered a financial loss of approximately R5 million.”

Mhlongo said that a case of corruption was reported at Westville police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for further investigation, hence his arrest. “He briefly appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on August 30 and was granted R30 000 bail. The case was postponed to October 12,” Mhlongo added. Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, last month the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court convicted and sentenced Mariette Paulo, 49, on 93 counts of fraud.

Mhlongo said that in December 2017, Paulo defrauded the Road Accident Fund (RAF) by misrepresenting herself as a registered industrial psychologist. She claimed to be qualified and registered with the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA). As a result, she was hired to consult with RAF claimants and submit an industrial medico-legal report on their behalf. “An amount of R151 441.23 was paid to her and a case of fraud was reported at Point police station,” Mhlongo said.

“Paulo was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment which is suspended for five years on condition that she pay back an amount of R123 941.23 to the Road Accident Fund. “She was further sentenced to three years of correctional supervision.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.