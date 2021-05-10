Man injured while saving dad from Phoenix house fire

SINENHLANHLA ZUNGU

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL VIP paramedics and firefighters are currently on scene, at a house on fire in Pearlbrook, Phoenix.

Reports from the scene are that one person sustained moderate injuries after trying to save his dad from the fire.

“The fire victim is being treated by KZN VIP paramedics on the scene and the fire department is currently trying to extinguish the fire,” says Gareth Naidoo, KZN VIP paramedic.

Meanwhile, firefighters are still battling another fire at 300-302 Felix Dlamini Road and Moses Kotane Road, in Overport.

The fire started after 8am in a building that houses a number of retail stores.

Firefighters are still battling another fire at 300-302 Felix Dlamini Road and Moses Kotane Road, in Overport. Picture: Sinenhlanhla Zungu

The fire is said to have started at MBSE flooring, a flooring business in the building.

“I got to work just after 8am and I heard people in the building screaming that there was smoke, and we ran outside. I have no idea what started the fire and I only managed to take my laptop with me,” said Taahir Syed, the owner of MBSE flooring.

Nelisiwe Mbhele, a PAL Screen Printers employee, was also inside the building when the fire started.

“The fire started on the second floor at MBSE. Our office is on the first floor, but we heard windows shatter and saw glass scattering outside the building. We also heard people shouting that there was fire, that is when we ran outside,’’ said Mbhele.

“I have been working there for over twenty years and this fire has left me jobless,” said Mbhele

“We are not sure what happened or what exactly started the fire. On arrival, there were no reports of injuries,” said Andreas Mathios, KZN Marshall Security search and rescue media liaison officer.

