Man jailed for life for raping stepdaughter’s friend aged 8

The National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal’s spokesperson Natasha Kara said that the Durban Regional Court sentenced the 29-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of the child on different occasions in September, 2021, in the Cato Manor area.

Kara said that at the time of the violations, the child, who was friends with the man’s stepdaughter (also aged 8), was raped on different occasions. He threatened to kill the girl or rape her friend (his stepdaughter), if she told anyone.

Kara said that the child’s mother eventually noticed that something was wrong with the child and asked her about it. The child was initially reluctant to disclose her abuser, as she was still afraid of the man, but his identity was eventually revealed, and he was arrested.

Kara said that in aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Sibongile Mkhwanazi handed in victim impact statements compiled by the child and her mother and facilitated by the court probation officer, Prudence Geraud.