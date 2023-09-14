Man killed after multiple shots fired at his vehicle in Durban

Durban — A man was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in Durban on Thursday afternoon. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that they responded to a shooting incident on Umbilo Road near King Edward VIII Hospital where a person sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Jamieson said that just after 3pm, ALS Paramedics received numerous calls of a shooting incident which occurred in the Umbilo area of Durban. “The caller stated that multiple gunshots had been fired at a vehicle before the vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a tree,” Jamieson said. He said that paramedics arrived on the scene and found SAPS in attendance and the entire roadway blocked.

“Paramedics were shown to the driver of the vehicle, a man, believed to be in his fifties who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said. He added that the events leading to the shooting were unknown but would be investigated by the police. ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to a shooting incident on Umbilo Road near King Edward VIII Hospital where a person sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Picture: ALS Paramedics The Durban metro police service said that a drive-by shooting took place on Umbilo Road opposite King Edward VIII Hospital. The area around Umbilo Road is closed.

SAPS have been approached for comment. Meanwhile, in an unrelated shooting on Wednesday evening, two men were killed after being shot multiple times in the Durban central business district. Jamieson said that just after 7pm, ALS Paramedics and EMRS responded to the shooting and on arrival they found police on scene who had closed off the road.

He said that paramedics were directed to two men who lay metres apart. "Upon assessment, both men believed to be in their twenties and thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds on their bodies. Unfortunately, due to the injuries, there was nothing paramedics could do for them, and they were declared deceased on the scene," Jamieson said.