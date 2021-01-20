Man killed in Wentworth drug turf war was ’turning his life around’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THE man believed to be behind some of Wentworth’s gang- and drug-related violence was shot and killed in what appeared to be a planned execution over the weekend. However, it is alleged that he had started to turn his life around. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that on January 17, 2021, at 7pm, a 24-year-old man was shot in the head by unknown suspects while seated in his vehicle on Stableford Road. Gwala said the victim was declared dead at the scene and Brighton Beach police were investigating a case of murder. The man has since been identified as Bradley “Gooch” Davids. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

The video starts as the man enters his vehicle, then another vehicle turns the corner, stops nearby and three men disembark and start shooting at the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver of the second vehicle starts turning the vehicle in preparation to flee. Once the shooting is over, the three head back to the vehicle and it heads in the direction it came.

There was also a 20-second voice note which was made shortly after the incident.

In the voice note, a man said: “Yey guys, there’s a shooting here by the car wash here by me. I don’t know. One ou named Gooch, he got plugged here by the car wash by me. It sounded like fireworks, say 10 shots. I saw the kerels driving fast, yooh! See now Wentworth coming to the Bluff, hayi! Stay in yourlls gully.” Parts of the audio were inaudible.

Wentworth community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Pastor Donovan Anderson said he did not know whether it was linked to Davids’ shooting, but between Sunday and Monday night, there have been sporadic drive-by shootings in Wentworth.

Anderson said the shootings were in the vicinity of Woodville, Victor Lawler and Tifflin roads and Hime Street.

“We don’t know whether it is linked to reprisals, but we’re still looking into it,” said Anderson.

“It’s been going on from Sunday night to Monday night. Just a lot of shooting going on again.”

Anderson said there were no injuries they knew of from the shootings.

He said he was saddened that another young life was gone.

“Maybe because of his past life people still thought he was involved. But according to his parents and people who knew him, he was trying to change. Maybe someone had an old grudge,” said Anderson.

In a Facebook tribute, Deon Benjamin Varcoe said: “God knows your heart son, I wish I got more time to spend with you! This young man's name is Bradley Davids, (Gooch) he was from Wentworth, sadly this young man was gunned down last night! I was connected to him spiritually! He made major changes in his life, and that's why I'm honouring here today! My sincere condolences to his wife and family! May the peace of God be your comfort at this time!”

Over the years, there were several attempts on Davids’ life.

Back in September 2019, Davids survived a hit on his life when a gunman shot at his car several times. A week later, he was shot and wounded. In 2019 and 2020, he was alleged to have been involved in a several drug turf war shootings in Wentworth.

Attempts were made to reach his family, but to no avail.

Daily News