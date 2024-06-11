Man kills grandma, cuts off head and kicks it around like soccer ball

Durban — A 31-year-old man charged with the murder of his 80-year-old grandmother, whom he allegedly dismembered, has been evaluated psychologically. Thabo Ntokozo Nzimande is alleged to have decapitated Beatrice DeLange and kicked her head up and down with his feet like a soccer ball on Friday at their Pinetown home.

On Monday Nzimande made his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, where the nature of his charge and legal rights were explained to him. He chose to be represented by Legal Aid South Africa. After Legal Aid was granted, Nzimande told the court that he was abandoning his bail “at this stage”. The State asked that the matter be postponed for Nzimande to be booked a bed for psychological evaluation and for further investigations as the post-mortem was outstanding as well as other aspects of the investigation.

Nzimande was evaluated at RK Khan Hospital on Monday by Dr Sheroshnee Govender, whose report is attached to the accused’s charge sheet. In her report, Govender diagnosed Nzimande as having Bipolar mood disorder as well as substance-induced psychotic disorder. He had a history of substance abuse, which included cocaine, crack cocaine, alcohol and cannabis. “He has been to rehab three times in the past.”

The doctor noted that Nzimande had two head injuries as a child. The case was adjourned to later this month. Responding to a media query on the murder, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the 31-year-old was arrested on Friday night.