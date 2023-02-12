Man mauled by pit bull while walking to his relative’s home in Verulam

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW Durban — A 40-year-old man was left with injuries to his left leg after he was mauled by a pit bull in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, a man sustained injuries after he was mauled by a pit bull on Silver Oak Road in Oaklands, Verulam, on Saturday afternoon. “Reaction Unit South Africa received a call for assistance from the man’s family after he arrived at their flat bleeding from his injuries to his left leg. “On arrival, the male informed reaction officers that he was walking to his relative’s home when he was attacked by the dog. He managed to wrestle the canine and fled for assistance,” Balram said.

He said the injured man was transported privately to a medical facility. Reaction Unit South Africa received a call for assistance from the man’s family after he arrived at their flat bleeding from his injuries to his left leg. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Meanwhile, last month, 44-year-old Lazarus Appalsamy was attacked by his neighbour’s two pit bulls while walking to his home on Tasmin Road in Trenance Park. Balram said that residents who witnessed the attack around midnight contacted Rusa and reaction officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and on arrival discovered Appalsamy lying on the side of the road.

He said that according to Appalsamy, he was returning home after visiting a friend when his neighbour’s two pit bulls jumped over the driveway gate and attacked him. His friend attempted to assist but was bitten on his arm and leg. According to witnesses, the dogs mauled Appalsamy for more than 20 minutes before their owner arrived and removed them back to his property. The injured male lost his left eyeball while chunks of flesh were ripped off his arms, legs and body. Balram also said that according to residents, the dogs have previously mauled other people in the area. It was alleged Appalsamy’s 73-year-old mother was the victim of one of the previous attacks. She allegedly laid criminal charges against the owner and the matter is currently being addressed in court. Reaction officers could not immediately confirm this information. Balram said that Appalsamy and his injured friend were expedited to Osindisweni Hospital for urgent medical attention and remained in a critical condition.